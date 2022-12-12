Italian PM Meloni pays tribute to victims after gunman kills three women

Three women including a friend of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were killed on Sunday when a man pulled out a gun and opened fire at a meeting of residents of an apartment block in Rome.

Meloni posted a picture of herself alongside Nicoletta Golisano, one of the victims, on Instagram on Sunday evening. "For me she will always be beautiful and happy like this," Meloni wrote alongside the photograph.

"It is not right to die like this."