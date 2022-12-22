International trade union body suspends chief over 'Qatargate' link

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) suspended its general secretary on Wednesday over links to the criminal investigation into corruption that has rocked the European Parliament.

Luca Visentini, who became ITUC general secretary a month ago, has said he is innocent.

ITUC said it had decided at an extraordinary meeting to suspend Visentini until a meeting on March 11 when it would review the matter.

"This in no way implies any presumption of guilt," ITUC said in a statement.