Lisbon mayor accused of 'boycotting' slavery memorial

The mayor of Lisbon has been accused of "boycotting" Portugal's first memorial to victims of slavery, a long-delayed project in a country still struggling to confront its role in the transatlantic slave trade.

Proposed over five years ago by Portugal's Association of African Descendants (DJASS), the memorial - which would consist of rows of sugar cane painted black - was meant to be erected at Campo das Cebolas, a central square near Lisbon's Tagus river.

From the 15th to the 19th century, 6 million Africans were kidnapped and forcibly transported by Portuguese ships and sold into slavery, primarily to Brazil.

But little is taught in schools about Portugal's involvement in slavery and its colonial past is widely seen as a source of pride.

The memorial, funded by the city council, was approved as part of the city's 2017-2018 budget but construction has been delayed since then.

DJASS said in a statement on Friday that obstacles have been created, including requesting less sugar cane and changes to construction materials and to the budget.

The mayor's office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.