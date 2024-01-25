Russia says Ukraine had 15-minute warning on PoW flight; Kyiv demands international probe

A senior Russian lawmaker said Ukrainian military intelligence had been given a 15-minute warning before a Russian military transport plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war entered an area where it was shot down on Wednesday.

Russia accuses Ukraine of downing the plane, killing all 74 people on board, including 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers en route to be swapped for Russian POWs. Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied Russia's assertion, but has demanded an international investigation.

"The Ukrainian side was officially warned, and 15 minutes before the plane entered the zone they were given complete information, which they received and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed receipt of," Andrei Kartapolov told fellow lawmakers, according to the ruling United Russia party.

"We all know very well what happened next," added Kartapolov, a former general with close links to the defence ministry who now heads Russia's parliamentary defence committee.