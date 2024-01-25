    বাংলা

    Russia says Ukraine had 15-minute warning on PoW flight; Kyiv demands international probe

    Russia accuses Ukraine of downing the plane, killing all 74 people on board, including 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers en route to be swapped for Russian POWs

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Jan 2024, 11:56 AM
    Updated : 25 Jan 2024, 11:56 AM

    Russian lawmaker: Ukraine was told PoWs were on military plane

    His assertion contradicts Ukrainian statement

    Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied it shot down plane

    Ukraine ombudsman calls for international investigation

    A senior Russian lawmaker said Ukrainian military intelligence had been given a 15-minute warning before a Russian military transport plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war entered an area where it was shot down on Wednesday.

    Russia accuses Ukraine of downing the plane, killing all 74 people on board, including 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers en route to be swapped for Russian POWs. Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied Russia's assertion, but has demanded an international investigation.

    "The Ukrainian side was officially warned, and 15 minutes before the plane entered the zone they were given complete information, which they received and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed receipt of," Andrei Kartapolov told fellow lawmakers, according to the ruling United Russia party.

    "We all know very well what happened next," added Kartapolov, a former general with close links to the defence ministry who now heads Russia's parliamentary defence committee.

    His assertion directly contradicted a statement by Ukrainian military intelligence that Russia had not informed it about the flight arrangements.

    Conflicting narratives from both sides are a daily feature of a war now nearing the end of its second year. But the stakes are especially high in relation to Wednesday's incident, the deadliest of its kind to take place on Russia's own internationally recognised territory.

    Moscow has framed the downing of the Ilyushin-76 military transport plane in Russia's southwestern Belgorod region, near the border with Ukraine, as a Ukrainian "terrorist act".

    INVESTIGATION

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that greater clarity was needed about what happened, particularly when it came to who was on board, and he accused Russia of "playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners".

    He called for an international investigation, an appeal echoed on Thursday by Ukraine's ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

    "Regarding an international investigation, I believe that we will do our part to make it happen. But I am convinced that... the Russians will make loud statements but will not allow anyone in. They will not hand over any materials for analysis and will simply blame Ukraine," Lubinets told national television.

    Russia has sole access to the site of the crash, where TV pictures showed debris scattered over snowy fields. Its state news agency TASS said the plane's black boxes had been recovered and would be flown to Moscow for examination at a defence ministry laboratory.

    Ukraine's GUR military intelligence agency confirmed on Wednesday that a PoW swap had been due to take place, but said it had not been told how Russia would bring the prisoners to the handover point.

    It also said Ukraine had not been asked to ensure airspace security around Belgorod - unlike the arrangements for previous swaps.

    The United Nations Security Council was due to convene at 2200 GMT on Thursday in response to a Russian call for a meeting to establish "the reasons behind the Ukrainian criminal act".

    RELATED STORIES
    Russia accuses Ukraine of killing 65 of its own POWs by shooting down plane
    Russia accuses Ukraine of killing 65 of its own POWs
    The plane was carrying 74 people, including six crew and three guards when it crashed, according to the Russian defence ministry
    An explosion of a missile is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine January 23, 2024.
    7 killed in Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities
    In the eastern city of Kharkiv, the death toll rose to six after rescuers found body of a 21-year-old woman under the rubble
    Smoke rises over a residential building after a Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Dec 29, 2023.
    Russia pounds Ukrainian cities after Putin vows revenge
    The Russian president promised to avenge what Moscow said was a Ukrainian attack on the city of Belgorod that killed 24 civilian people
    A view shows an apartment building damaged during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 22, 2023. REUTERS/Yan Dobronosov
    Ukraine's air defence destroys Russia-launched drones: Kyiv
    The Ukrainian military said debris from the downed drones damaged technical facilities in the Odesa port

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps