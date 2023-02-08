New UK Conservative Party chairman predicts difficult local elections

"I know exactly what it is like in a time when the national party is not as popular as we would like it to be," Hands told Times Radio.

"My job is to deliver the best possible set of results ... It'll be a difficult set of elections but I'm still confident that we will do well."

Local elections are often seen as a rough gauge of how parties will fare at a national election.

The Conservatives trail the opposition Labour Party by around 20 percentage points, according to most opinion polls.

"I'm definitely up for it. I know Rishi Sunak is up for it," Hands told Sky in another interview. "I think the Conservative Party will have a really good story to tell at next year's general election, and we're definitely looking forward to it."