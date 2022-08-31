Shamima Begum was smuggled into Syria by an agent for Canada

Shamima Begum, who fled the UK and joined the Islamic State group, was smuggled into Syria by an intelligence agent for Canada, BBC reports.

Files seen by the BBC show he claimed to have shared Begum's passport details with Canada, and smuggled other Britons to fight for IS.

Begum's lawyers are challenging the removal of her citizenship, arguing she was a trafficking victim.

Canada and the UK declined to comment on security issues.

Shamima Begum was 15 when she and two other east London schoolgirls - Kadiza Sultana, 16, and 15-year-old Amira Abase - travelled to Syria to join the terrorist group IS in 2015.