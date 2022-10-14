    বাংলা

    Trains suspended in parts of Russia's Belgorod region after defences shoot down missile

    Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that power lines are damaged and trains are temporarily suspended, adding that there were no casualties

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Oct 2022, 05:57 AM
    Updated : 14 Oct 2022, 05:57 AM

    Train operations were suspended early on Friday near Novyi Oskol, a town in Russia's Belgorod region that borders Ukraine, after remains of a missile fell near the railway, said regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

    Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app that anti-craft defences shot down missiles near Novyi Oskol, a town of about 18,000 people which lies about 90 kilometres (56 miles) north of the border with Ukraine.

    "Power lines are damaged. Trains are temporarily suspended," Gladkov said, adding that there were no casualties.

    The reports could not be independently verified and there was no immediate reaction from Kyiv.

    On Thursday, Gladkov accused Ukraine of shelling an apartment block in the city of Belgorod, the administrative centre of the Belgorod region.

    Russia's border regions have reported sporadic incidents since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb 24 involving, for instance, fuel and ammunition stores. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility, but an official has described previous incidents as "karma" for Moscow's war actions.

    Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

