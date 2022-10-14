Trains suspended in parts of Russia's Belgorod region after defences shoot down missile

Train operations were suspended early on Friday near Novyi Oskol, a town in Russia's Belgorod region that borders Ukraine, after remains of a missile fell near the railway, said regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app that anti-craft defences shot down missiles near Novyi Oskol, a town of about 18,000 people which lies about 90 kilometres (56 miles) north of the border with Ukraine.

"Power lines are damaged. Trains are temporarily suspended," Gladkov said, adding that there were no casualties.