Putin scoffs at Westerners being offered turnips instead of tomatoes

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday scoffed at Westerners being offered turnips to eat while their governments failed to bring Russia's economy to its knees with sanctions.

In a speech to business leaders, Putin said Western analysts had prophesied that Russia's store shelves would empty and services collapse as a result of the sanctions, which were imposed in response to his invasion of Ukraine.

"Life had other ideas," he said. "The Western countries themselves ran into all the same problems. It's got to the point where their leaders suggest that citizens switch to turnips instead of lettuce or tomatoes."