    বাংলা

    Ukraine needs more air defences to protect grain exports, Zelensky says

    Zelensky was speaking after Russia attacked Ukraine with 75 drones overnight, the biggest drone assault of the war

    Max HunderReuters
    Published : 26 Nov 2023, 05:16 AM
    Updated : 26 Nov 2023, 05:16 AM

    Ukraine needs more air defences to protect its grain export routes as well as regions bordering Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday, as he addressed an international summit on food security in Kyiv.

    "There is a deficit of air defence - that is no secret," Zelensky told the Grain from Ukraine summit, which was attended by senior officials from European countries, including Swiss President Alain Berset and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte.

    Zelensky was speaking after Russia attacked Ukraine with 75 drones overnight, the biggest drone assault of the war. The joint press conference of the three leaders was cut short by another air raid siren.

    Zelensky said Ukraine would be supplied by its foreign partners with vessels to accompany convoys of cargo ships from Ukraine's ports to guarantee their security.

    "I have agreements with several countries about powerful accompaniment of convoys by Ukrainians, but using (foreign) equipment," he said.

    Separately, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged support in a letter to Zelensky that she shared on social media platform X, saying the Commission would make available 50 million euros for "quick repairs and upgrades of infrastructure in Ukraine's ports."

    The Ukrainian president said Kyiv hoped to solve its air defence shortage through new supplies from partners and increasing its own production capacity, something on which he said there had been progress.

    "As of today, I can't say details what we are making and where, but there is progress," he said.

    Ukraine, a major exporter of grain, has been exporting grain via unilateral corridors through the Black sea, after Russia withdrew in July from a UN-brokered deal to allow grain ships through its blockade.

    Ukraine's current Black sea grain export corridors all start from ports in Ukraine's southern region of Odesa.

    "There are certain air defence systems... we are asking for them," Zelensky said. "We've already got an answer when those systems will start to guard that region. Because there, both the corridor and the people are important."

    Asked about the protests by Polish and Slovak truckers which have blocked much of Ukraine's road-based cargo supply in recent days, Zelensky blamed the problem on the internal politics of those countries.

    "I believe that there are difficulties on the border first and foremost because of certain political steps by our neighbours," he told a press conference after the summit.

    Zelensky said he was confident the issue would be solved if Ukraine's neighbours were given "a bit of time" to deal with the dispute.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine Oct 13, 2023.
    Zelensky slaps sanctions on 108 people, 37 Russian groups
    "We are increasing the pressure of our state onto them and each of them must be held responsible for what they have done," he said
    People walk along an evening street, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the historic part of Kyiv, Ukraine Nov 9, 2023.
    Kyiv comes under air attack, blasts heard
    There is no immediate information on if there are any casualties in the attack which is first since September
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (not pictured), amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 4, 2023.
    Zelensky pushes US for more aid
    Zelensky said American soldiers could eventually be pulled into a greater European conflict with Russia if Washington did not step up support
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine October 13, 2023.
    Don't expect instant success: Zelensky warns troops
    Despite Kyiv's gruelling months-long offensive, the vast frontline in Ukraine's east and south has moved little in the past year, spurring criticism and impatience among some of Ukraine's Western alli ...

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps