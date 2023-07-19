Russia strikes Ukraine's Odesa port in 'hellish' attack, says official

Ukraine's air force said it had downed 37 out of 63 targets in the southern Odesa region, including 23 suicide drones and 14 cruise missiles targeting critical infrastructure and military facilities. It was a much lower success rate than Ukraine usually reports for countering Russian air attacks.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

On Tuesday, Russia's Defence Ministry said it had hit military targets in two Ukrainian port cities overnight as "a mass revenge strike" for the attack on the Crimean Bridge.

In Crimea, annexed by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014, a fire broke out a military training ground in the Kirovske district, forcing the evacuation of more than 2,000 people from four settlements, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea said.

Sergei Aksyonov did not give a reason for the blaze.

Telegram channels linked to Russian security services and Ukrainian media said an ammunition depot was on fire at the base after a Ukrainian overnight air attack.

Odesa's military administration spokesman Bratchuk posted two videos of a fire in an uninhabited area, saying, "Enemy ammunition depot. Staryi Krym."

Staryi Krym is a small town in Crimea's Kirovske district.

UN WORKS ON IDEAS FOR GRAIN EXPORTS

At the United Nations on Tuesday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said there were a "number of ideas being floated" to help get Ukrainian and Russian grain and fertilizer to global markets. Moscow's decision raised concern primarily in Africa and Asia of rising food prices and hunger.

The Black Sea deal was brokered by the UN and Turkey in July last year to combat a global food crisis worsened by Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine and its blockade of Ukrainian ports. The two countries are among the world's top grain exporters.

For Ukraine's part, "we are fighting for global security and for our Ukrainian farmer" and working on options to keep commitments on food supply, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Tuesday.

Moscow spurned calls from Ukraine to allow shipping to resume without Russian participation, with the Kremlin openly saying ships entering the area without its guarantees would be in danger.

"We're talking about an area that's close to a war zone," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "Without the appropriate security guarantees, certain risks arise there. So if something is formalised without Russia, these risks should be taken into account."