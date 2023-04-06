    বাংলা

    Russian girl who drew anti-war picture collected from orphanage by her mother

    She was sent to a children's home after drawing an anti-war picture and the conviction of her father for discrediting the armed forces

    Reuters
    Published : 6 April 2023, 06:24 AM
    Updated : 6 April 2023, 06:24 AM

    A Russian girl who was sent to a children's home after drawing an anti-war picture and the conviction of her father for discrediting the armed forces has been taken out of the orphanage by her mother.

    Just hours before a court was due to hold a hearing over the parental rights of the girl's father, Russia's children's rights commissioner said that she had spoken to the girl's mother who had collected her from social care.

    Her father, single parent Alexei Moskalyov, was convicted of discrediting the armed forces and given a two year jail term, leaving his daughter Maria, or Masha in the diminutive, in the hands of the state as her mother had not lived with the family for years.

    Children's Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova said she had spoken to the girl and to her mother, named Olga.

    "Masha did not want to go to her mother at first, and her opinion is legally required to be taken into account. Now her position has changed – she told me this herself on the phone," Lvova-Belova said.

    "Olga has already taken Masha from the social rehabilitation centre," she said. "Let's hope that everything will work out for mom and daughter."

    Lvova-Belova posted a picture of the girl and her mother together.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova attends a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Apr 4, 2023. REUTERS
    Russian children's commissioner rejects ICC allegations as false
    The ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and the Russian commissioner for children's rights for the war crime of unlawfully deporting children from areas of Ukraine occupied by Russia
    Police recover missing girl's body from Chattogram pond
    Missing girl's body found in Chattogram pond
    The 10-year-old's mother had filed an abduction case after she went missing a week ago
    Why We Fight: A short story on 1971
    Why We Fight: A short story on 1971
    Rasel, 18, had always thought of himself as a pacifist. Then came the horrible night of Mar 25, 1971
    Russia's Commissioner for children's rights Maria Lvova-Belova, whom the ICC wants to arrest on war crimes charges, addresses an informal meeting of UN Security Council members via video, at UN headquarters in New York City, US, April 5, 2023.
    US, Britain walk out at UN on Russian wanted for war crimes
    Britain and the US blocked the informal meeting on Ukraine, convened by Russia to focus on "evacuating children from conflict zones," from being webcast by the UN

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain