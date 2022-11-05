British police say immigration centre attack was terrorist incident

British police said on Saturday evidence showed an extreme right-wing terrorist ideology had motivated a petrol bomb attack on an immigration centre in the southern English port town of Dover on Oct 30.

Nobody was seriously hurt in the incident, and police said 66-year-old Andrew Leak - who was found dead at a nearby service station soon after the attack - had apparently acted alone.

"There is currently nothing to suggest the offender was working alongside anyone else and there is not believed to be any wider threat to the public," a police statement said.