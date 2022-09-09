    বাংলা

    Russian strike hits hospital, people wounded: Ukraine

    The governor of Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy said the hospital premises were destroyed in the strike and 'there are wounded people'

    A Russian air strike hit a hospital in Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy on Friday morning, destroying the building and wounding people, the region's governor said.

    "Russian aviation, without crossing the Ukrainian border, fired at a hospital. The premises were destroyed, there are wounded people," the official, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, said on Telegram.

    The hospital is located in the Velyka Pysarivka district, which borders Russia, he said.

    Moscow denies targeting civilians. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the battlefield report.

