Zelensky pushes US for more aid, invites Trump to Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the US to provide more funding to help his forces counter Russia, and invited former US President Donald Trump to fly in to see the scale of the conflict for himself.

Zelensky said American soldiers could eventually be pulled into a greater European conflict with Russia if Washington did not step up support.

"If Russia will kill all of us, they will attack NATO countries and you will send your sons and daughters [to fight]," Zelensky said according to a transcript of an interview with NBC's 'Meet the Press' airing on Sunday.

US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has pressed the US Congress to pass a $106 billion supplemental spending bill, with the bulk of the money going to bolster Ukraine's defenses and the remainder split among Israel, the Indo-Pacific and border enforcement.

The Republican-led US House of Representatives has instead put forward its own funding plan. It passed a bill last week to provide $14.3 billion in aid to Israel, but did not include any increase in aid for Ukraine.