Scores of world figures urge Putin to free Navalny in open letter

Russian authorities say Navalny and his supporters are extremists with links to the U.S. CIA intelligence agency intent on trying to destabilise Russia. They have outlawed his movement and Navalny himself is facing new charges that could add years to his prison sentence.

Navalny's supporters have grown increasingly worried about his health in recent weeks, saying they fear he could die in jail. They say he has suffered severe stomach pain and weight loss.

"He has been consistently returned to solitary confinement, (and) squeezed into a concrete cell the size of a dog kennel, with no ventilation," said the letter's signatories, who also included dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov, actors Jude Law and Benedict Cumberbatch, and writers Margaret Atwood, JK Rowling and Salman Rushdie.

"Visits from relatives and phone calls are forbidden, his attorney-client privileges have been cancelled. Despite running a fever, he is required to stand all day."

They said they were adding their voices to those of Russian doctors who had requested immediate medical attention for Navalny and to those of Russian lawyers and regional deputies demanding an end to what they called Navalny's "torture."