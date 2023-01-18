Church of England bishops refuse to allow same-sex marriages

The Church of England will refuse to allow same-sex couples to get married in its churches under proposals set out on Wednesday in which the centuries-old institution said it would stick to its teaching that marriage is between a man and a woman.

The proposals were developed by bishops, who form one of three parts of Church's governing body known as the General Synod, after the Church of England's six-year consultation on sexuality and marriage - among other subjects - and will be put to the General Synod at a meeting next month.

The Church of England, is central to the wider Anglican communion which represents over 85 million people in over 165 countries.

"Same-sex couples would still not be able to get married in a Church of England church," the statement said, confirming a BBC report overnight that bishops had refused to support a change in teaching to allow priests to marry gay couples.