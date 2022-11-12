Ukrainian troops met with joy in Kherson as Russia abandons biggest prize

"Today is an historic day. We are in the process of taking Kherson back," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address. Other Ukrainian forces were stationed on the approaches to the southern city, he said.

Russia said it had withdrawn 30,000 troops across the Dnipro River without losing a single soldier. But Ukrainians painted a picture of a chaotic retreat, with Russian troops ditching their uniforms, dropping weapons and drowning while trying to flee.

The withdrawal marked the third major Russian retreat of the war and the first to involve yielding such a large occupied city in the face of a major Ukrainian counter-offensive that has retaken parts of the east and south.

Video footage verified by Reuters showed dozens of people cheering and chanting victory slogans in Kherson city's central square, where the apparent first Ukrainian troops to arrive snapped selfies in the throng.