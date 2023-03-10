Ukraine scorns Russian missile strikes on civilians, defence of Bakhmut holds

The missiles killed villagers in the western Lviv region, and closer to the frontline in the central Dnipro region, while Russian artillery also killed at least three people in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials said.

In Kyiv, a woman stood outside her shattered apartment, holding a toddler while venting her anger with Russia in the aftermath of the attack.

"How can they do this? How is this possible? They are not humans," said Liudmyla, 58, after a night in which the air sirens sounded for seven hours.

Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said the failure of Russian intelligence to identify military targets had led to a "Plan B - demoralising the population".

'CLASH OF EMPIRES'

Expressing a readiness to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin to call for peace, Pope Francis said in an interview published on Friday that the war in Ukraine was fuelled by "imperial interests, not just of the Russian empire, but of empires from elsewhere".

The White House said the missile barrage was "devastating" to see and Washington would continue to provide Ukraine with air defence capabilities.