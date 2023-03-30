    বাংলা

    Recalling Bucha deaths, Zelensky describes 'horrific' year in Kyiv region

    The Ukrainian president said that the liberation of the Kyiv region has become a symbol of the fact that Ukraine will be able to win this war

    Reuters
    Published : 30 March 2023, 11:17 AM
    Updated : 30 March 2023, 11:17 AM

    Ukraine's president said on Thursday the past year had been "the most horrific" in the lives of many residents of the Kyiv region, where Russian troops are accused of committing war crimes before withdrawing a year ago.

    The Ukrainian military recaptured the small towns of Irpin and Bucha outside the capital, Kyiv, in late March last year.

    International investigators are now collecting evidence in Irpin, Bucha and other places where Ukraine says Russian troops committed large-scale atrocities. Russia denies the allegations.

    "For many residents of the Kyiv region, the past year has become the most horrific in their entire lives. And the liberation of the Kyiv region has become a symbol of the fact that Ukraine will be able to win this war," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in English on the Telegram messaging app.

    "Events that could not be imagined in the 21st century have become a reality in the satellite cities of Kyiv – Bucha and Irpin. Russian troops marched on the Ukrainian capital from the north and brought death and destruction."

    Zelensky wrote his Telegram post under video footage showing heavily damaged buildings and vehicles that had been destroyed in Bucha and Irpin.

    The video also included interviews with survivors recalling their experiences during the occupation, and footage of corpses lined up on the ground in black body bags.

    The video, compiled by the Ukrainian fundraising initiative UNITED24, put the civilian death toll in areas of the Kyiv region liberated from Russian forces at 1,137, including 461 killed in Bucha alone.

    The Russian forces that invaded Ukraine on Feb 24 last year were halted outside the capital and later pulled back, but the Kyiv region is still frequently the target of missile and drone strikes as battles rage elsewhere.

    RELATED STORIES
    Emergency workers extinguish fire in vehicles at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia?s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Mar 9, 2023.
    Russia kills at least 6 civilians in huge missile wave
    The attacks were mainly on energy facilities and hit more than half a dozen regions
    A volunteer places a cross onto a grave of one of fifteen unidentified people killed by Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, during a burial ceremony in the town of Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine Sept 2, 2022. REUTERS
    Germany has evidence of war crimes in Ukraine: prosecutor
    The country’s prosecutor general also said that he saw a need for a judicial process at international level
    Rescuers work at a site of a building of an invincibility centre heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine Mar 24, 2023. REUTERS
    Russian missile kills three at Ukrainian 'invincibility point'
    The invincibility point was set up by authorities to offer refuge for Ukrainian civilians, local officials say
    Ukraine, Russia locked in brutal battle in Bakhmut, casualties mount
    Ukraine, Russia locked in brutal battle in Bakhmut
    Russian forces are pressing on with their offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtar areas, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine's military said

    Opinion

    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley