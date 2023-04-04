    বাংলা

    Several hurt, fire breaks out in Netherlands train accident

    Dutch emergency services said several people were 'seriously injured' after a passenger train collided with a freight train

    Reuters
    Published : 4 April 2023, 04:18 AM
    Updated : 4 April 2023, 04:18 AM

    A passenger train carrying at least 50 people derailed in the Netherlands early on Tuesday after hitting construction equipment on the track and several people were 'seriously injured', Dutch emergency services said.

    The front carriage of the night train from Leiden city to The Hague derailed and ploughed into a field after the accident, ANP news agency said. The second carriage was on its side and a fire broke out in the rear carriage but was later extinguished, it said.

    Earlier reports had said the passenger train had collided with a freight train.

    Rescue teams were at the scene of the accident near Voorschoten, a village between Leiden and The Hague, a notice from the emergency services said.

    Dutch Railways (NS) said in a tweet that trains between Leiden and parts of The Hague were cancelled due to the accident.

    RELATED STORIES
    Credit: Alamy via Reuters Connect
    5 die in gun attack on Cameroon farm workers
    The unidentified assailants shot at a truck carrying employees of Cameroon Development Corporation
    Alamy via Reuters Connect
    6 found dead near Quebec-US border
    Authorities are awaiting the results of post-mortem and toxicology examinations to determine the potential cause of the fatalities
    Alamy/Reuters Connect
    Two dead after shooting in Germany
    Police said an investigation has been ongoing and declined to comment on the perpetrator
    Alamy/Reuters Connect
    Afghanistan's Female entrepreneurs seek out foreign markets
    'The end-consumers in Europe, the United States and the UAE want to support Afghan women, we need to provide them with an opportunity', an Afghan businesswoman said

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain