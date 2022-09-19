Royals' grief for queen shows through ceremonial pageantry

Queen Elizabeth's closest relatives were ashen-faced at her funeral on Monday, as they took their places in meticulously choreographed processions that nevertheless betrayed the high emotions of the day.

Elizabeth's son King Charles and his three younger siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward, marched behind the gun carriage pulled by 142 Royal Navy sailors that bore the queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey from nearby Westminster Hall.

Behind them came Charles's sons, Princes William and Harry, and other senior members of the royal family, their grave faces showing the emotional impact of the solemn moment.

Charles and William, the heir to the throne, had travelled to the hall together in a royal car, cheered and applauded by crowds of mourners who lined the streets of central London to witness a day of sombre ceremony.