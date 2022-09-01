UN team presses on with Ukrainian nuclear plant visit despite fighting

UN nuclear experts set out from the city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday to visit a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in Ukraine's south to assess any damage, even as both sides in the conflict reported fighting in the area.

Conditions at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, have been unravelling for weeks, with Moscow and Kyiv trading blame for shelling in the vicinity and fuelling fears of a radiation disaster.

The chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said the mission was aware of "increased military activity in the area" but was pressing ahead with its plan to visit the facility and meet staff.

"Having come so far, we are not stopping," Grossi said.

The mission arrived in Zaporizhzhia, 55 km (34 miles) from the plant, on Wednesday and Ukraine's defence ministry said it was scheduled to visit the facility on Thursday.

"It's a mission that seeks to prevent a nuclear accident," Grossi told reporters on Wednesday.

Russian-installed officials have suggested that the team from the UN nuclear watchdog would have only a day to inspect the plant, while the mission is preparing for longer.

"If we are able to establish a permanent presence, or a continued presence, then it's going to be prolonged. But this first segment is going to take a few days," Grossi said.

The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces reported early on Thursday fighting near the plant and Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia region, said Russian troops were shelling the route of the IAEA mission planned to use to get to the plant.

"The UN advance team cannot continue to move due to security reasons," Starukh wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia's Defence Ministry said Ukrainian forces had attempted to seize the plant with up to 60 Ukrainian soldiers crossing the Dnipro river, which divides territory held by the two sides, in boats in what it called a "provocation" aimed at disrupting the IAEA visit.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield details.