Kremlin seeks more info about talks in Saudi, Ukraine says Moscow unwelcome

Asked about the WSJ report, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: "Of course, Russia will follow this meeting. We need to understand what goals are set and what will be discussed. Any attempt to promote a peaceful settlement deserves a positive evaluation."

Peskov, however, also restated Moscow's position that it currently saw no grounds for peace talks with Kyiv.

"The Kyiv regime does not want and cannot want peace, as long as it is used exclusively as a tool in the war of the collective West with Russia," he said on a call with reporters.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrado said he was willing to attend provided both Russian and Ukrainian representatives were present.

"If there's acceptance from both Ukraine and Russia to look for solutions to achieve peace, we'll participate," he told reporters in Mexico City. "We don't want the Russia-Ukraine war to continue, it's very irrational."

Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's chief of staff, said Ukraine would be "boundlessly happy if West, East, South and North work in this format towards renewing a system of world security".

"But this is a forum of responsible states who stand by international rights and the UN statutes. And that's why Russia won't be there," Yermak wrote on Telegram alongside a dispatch on the Mexican president's remarks.