    বাংলা

    Kremlin seeks more info about talks in Saudi, Ukraine says Moscow unwelcome

    Saudi Arabia will invite Western states, Ukraine and major developing countries to talks focusing on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan

    Reuters
    Published : 1 August 2023, 03:16 AM
    Updated : 1 August 2023, 03:16 AM

    The Kremlin said on Monday it needed to learn more about the purpose of talks planned in Saudi Arabia about the war in Ukraine, but Ukraine made it plain Russia was not welcome at the meeting.

    The meeting was first reported last Saturday in the Wall Street Journal, which said Saudi Arabia would invite Western states, Ukraine and major developing countries to talks focusing on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan.

    The paper said Kyiv and Western countries hoped that the talks could lead to international backing for peace terms favouring Ukraine.

    Asked about the WSJ report, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: "Of course, Russia will follow this meeting. We need to understand what goals are set and what will be discussed. Any attempt to promote a peaceful settlement deserves a positive evaluation."

    Peskov, however, also restated Moscow's position that it currently saw no grounds for peace talks with Kyiv.

    "The Kyiv regime does not want and cannot want peace, as long as it is used exclusively as a tool in the war of the collective West with Russia," he said on a call with reporters.

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrado said he was willing to attend provided both Russian and Ukrainian representatives were present.

    "If there's acceptance from both Ukraine and Russia to look for solutions to achieve peace, we'll participate," he told reporters in Mexico City. "We don't want the Russia-Ukraine war to continue, it's very irrational."

    Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's chief of staff, said Ukraine would be "boundlessly happy if West, East, South and North work in this format towards renewing a system of world security".

    "But this is a forum of responsible states who stand by international rights and the UN statutes. And that's why Russia won't be there," Yermak wrote on Telegram alongside a dispatch on the Mexican president's remarks.

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has previously expressed a readiness to mediate in the conflict.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that an African initiative - calling for confidence-building measures followed by a cessation of hostilities - could be a basis for peace but that Ukrainian attacks on Russia made this hard to realise.

    Zelensky's plan, proposed earlier this year, calls for the withdrawal of all Russian troops and restoration of Ukraine's post-Soviet borders. He rejects any notion of a ceasefire that would leave Russia in control of nearly a fifth of his country and give its forces time to regroup after 17 months of war.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view shows an apartment building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine Jul 31, 2023. Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights
    2 dead in Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: Ukraine
    Another 25 people, including four children have been wounded
    Sabina, 23, adjusts her hair as she poses for a picture in Moscow, Russia, July 23, 2023.
    ‘We carry on’: How Russia’s youth see their lives and their future
    Some spoke of study plans and jobs upended, others, of fear of an unknown and unpredictable future
    A fighter from Russian Wagner mercenary group and a Belarusian service member take part in a joint training at the Brest military range outside Brest, Belarus, in this still image released Jul 20, 2023.
    Kremlin concerned about Poland reinforcing Belarus border
    Wagner mercenaries started to train Belarusian special forces at a military range just a few miles from the border with Poland, the Belarusian defence ministry said
    Rescuers work at a site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine Jun 13, 2023.
    Russian missile attack kills 6 in Zelensky's hometown
    At least 25 people were wounded and others could still be trapped under the rubble, officials said

    Opinion

    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints
    BRICS are better off disbanding than expanding
    Mohammed Rafi: ‘Tere bin soone nayan hamare’
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps