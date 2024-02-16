Prominent Ukrainian army unit launches own recruitment drive to strengthen ranks

A year after the founding commander of Ukraine's Da Vinci Wolves Battalion was killed fighting Russian forces, his portrait adorns an airy new recruitment office in Kyiv casting a watchful eye over would-be members.

With its military ranks wearing thin, Ukraine is struggling to overhaul mobilisation and broaden recruitment as the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion approaches.

For the Da Vinci Wolves, led by war hero Dmytro "Da Vinci" Kotsiubailo until his death near the eastern town of Bakhmut last March, it means relying on a well-honed public image to attract new recruits.

"We're looking particularly for people who want to fight, want to join our unit (and) understand what they're headed for," said the unit's new commander, Serhii Filimonov, while unveiling the office recently.

They also want to show draft-eligible Ukrainians that it is possible to choose where and with whom they serve, part of a broader official effort to improve military enlistment.