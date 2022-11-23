Some Russian commanders knew of sexual violence or encouraged it, says lawyer advising Kyiv

Rape can constitute a war crime under the Geneva Conventions that establish international legal standards for conduct of armed conflicts. Widespread or systematic sexual violence could amount to crimes against humanity, which are generally seen as more serious, legal specialists said.

Moscow, which has said it is conducting a “special military operation" in Ukraine, has denied committing war crimes or targeting civilians.

In reply to questions about alleged sexual violence by the Russian military in Ukraine, including whether commanders were aware and whether it was systematic, the Kremlin’s press service said it denies “such allegations.” It referred detailed questions to the Russian defence ministry, which didn’t respond.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office said Moscow’s war on Ukraine “is aimed at exterminating the Ukrainian people” and that sexual violence is among Russian crimes “intended to spread a state of terror, cause suffering and fear among the civilian population of Ukraine.”

“There are indications that sexual violence is being used as a weapon of war,” Pramila Patten, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, said citing accounts of circumstances such as rape in front of family members, gang rape and forced nudtiy.

WHITE RAGS

Kyiv has said it is examining tens of thousands of reports as part of its investigations into alleged war crimes by Russian military personnel; sexual violence accounts for only a small part of those. Ukraine’s probe is at the centre of multiple efforts to investigate potential war crimes related to the conflict, including by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

Evidence that sexual violence was planned could indicate it was part of a systematic attack or that some level of command was aware, said Kim Thuy Seelinger, an advisor to the ICC on sexual violence in conflict and a research associate professor at Washington University in St. Louis.

A woman from the village of Berestianka, near Kyiv, said that shortly after Russian troops arrived in March a soldier ordered her to hang a white rag outside her house. He returned that night with two other Russians, according to the woman, who asked to be identified only by her first name Viktoriia.

She said one of them, who she took to be a commander because he appeared to be much older and because that’s how the others referred to him, told her the two other soldiers were drunk and wanted to have fun.

According to Viktoriia, a slim-built 42-year old, those two soldiers walked her to a neighbouring house, where one shot dead a man when he tried to prevent them taking his wife. The two soldiers then took both women to a nearby house, where Viktoriia said she was raped by one of them. The other woman was also raped, according to that woman’s sister and Viktoriia. The second woman, whose family said had left Ukraine, could not be reached.

On a visit to the village in July, splattered blood was visible in the location where the sister and her mother said the man was shot. Viktoriia said she cried uncontrollably after her experience and remains easily frightened by loud noises.

When asked about the women’s rape allegations, which have been reported by other news media, the Ukraine prosecutor general’s office said there was an investigation into sexual violence by Russian military personnel against two women from Berestianka but declined further comment.

Polish gynaecologist Agnieszka Kurczuk said one of the Ukrainian refugees she treated - a woman from the east who alleged she was raped while her nine-year old daughter was nearby - said it happened after Russian soldiers told women in the village to hang out white bedsheets or towels.

It could not be established whether there was a direct link between the alleged attacks and marking of the homes.