Ukraine war: US and Russian military chiefs in rare talks after drone downed

Washington's top general said the crash of a US surveillance drone after being intercepted by Russian jets showed Moscow's increasingly aggressive behaviour while Russia warned Washington that flying drones near Crimea risked escalation.

A day after the US drone went down over the Black Sea, defence ministers and military chiefs from the US and Russia held rare telephone conversations on Wednesday with relations at their lowest point in decades over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, that American drone flights by Crimea's coast "were provocative in nature" and could lead to "an escalation ... in the Black Sea zone," a ministry statement said.

Russia, the statement said, "had no interest in such a development but will in future react in due proportion". Crimea is a peninsula that was part of Ukraine until Moscow annexed it by force in 2014.

Austin declined to offer any details of the call -- including whether he criticised the Russian intercept.

But he reiterated at a news conference that the US intended to continue flying where international law allowed and demanded Russian military aircraft operate in a safe and professional manner.

The statement from Russia's defence ministry said the two countries should "act with a maximum of responsibility" including by having military lines of communication in a crisis.

Austin appeared before reporters at the Pentagon alongside General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who had a separate call with Russia's Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.