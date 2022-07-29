As party members decide, Truss has upper hand in contest to be Britain's new PM

WHO ARE THE CONSERVATIVES?

Amid the third Conservative Party leadership race in six years, it is not clear how many people are party members, but in 2021 there were around 200,000 and the number might have fallen since, with local councillors saying many left over so-called partygate - events held in Johnson's Downing Street office that broke COVID-19 rules.

According to 2020 research by Queen Mary University of London and Sussex University Party Members Project, party membership tends to be older, male, southern English and Brexit supporting, meaning a leadership election can skew more towards a right-wing agenda than the rest of the country.

Anecdotally, more younger adults, often men, from northern England have been joining.

The system to elect a new leader has been criticised by the opposition Labour Party, which argues that the electorate should decide the prime minister, and also by some Conservative members, who feel they should be offered a greater choice.

"I won't be voting for any of them," said John Strafford, chairman of the Campaign for Conservative Democracy.

"The members elected the leader and they should have decided whether he was dismissed. It shouldn't have been left to the MPs and the members haven't been given a choice of candidates."

Sean Donovan-Smith, chairman of the South West Surrey Conservative Association, agreed, saying: "I think there's a lot of dissatisfaction at the moment with the final two."

Many members will hope the hustings up and down the country can help them make up their minds.

Sunak's latest promise of temporarily scrapping taxes on household energy bills did little to woo members in Sunderland, with councillors saying any help should be better targeted to lower income households.

Some are being won over by Truss, who would be the country's third woman prime minister after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. She has served in cabinet for most of the last eight years in a variety of roles and they say she at least has the experience and should be able to take the tough decisions to steer Britain's economy through difficult times.

"Conservative ladies do make good leaders, strong leaders, tough leaders and sensible leaders," said Pam Mann, a councillor for St Anne's ward in Sunderland.

"That is what we need, we need that now, we need stability, we need control and we need a solid direction and bright ideas."