    Russia's Putin won't attend Prigozhin funeral

    Prigozhin died when his business jet crashed last week, two months after Wagner mercenaries he lead staged a mutiny against Russian military commanders

    Published : 29 August 2023, 09:27 AM
    Updated : 29 August 2023, 09:27 AM

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to attend the funeral of Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

    He told reporters the Kremlin did not know about the planned funeral arrangements, saying this was a matter for the family.

    Prigozhin died when his business jet crashed last week, two months after he and his Wagner mercenaries staged a mutiny against Russian military commanders in which they took control of a southern city, Rostov, and advanced towards Moscow before turning back 200 km (125 miles) from the capital.

    The Kremlin has rejected as an "absolute lie" the suggestion by some Western politicians and commentators that Putin ordered Prigozhin to be killed in revenge.

