Three die, more missing after migrant boat capsizes off Greek island

Three people drowned and at least 12 were believed to be missing in a migrant shipwreck off the island of Mykonos, the Greek coast guard said on Friday.

The bodies of two women and a man were found during a search effort that began in the early hours of Friday after a boat capsized in the Aegean Sea off Mykonos, the coast guard said.

Two men, a Syrian and a Palestinian, were rescued, and according to their accounts a total of 17 people were on board the boat, a coast guard official said.