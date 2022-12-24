Russia's war on Ukraine latest: US House OK's $45bn aid to Kyiv

The US House of Representatives approved a $45 billion aid package for Ukraine, as President Volodymyr Zelensky warned his citizens that Russia could launch attacks over Christmas and urged them to heed air raid alarms.

DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY

* Russia may cut oil output by 5% to 7% in early 2023 as it responds to price caps on its crude and oil products by halting sales to the countries that support them, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told state television.

* Russia's ambassador to the United States said bilateral relations were in an "ice age" and the risk of a clash between the two countries was "high", Russian news agency TASS reported.

* Putin told Russia's defence industry chiefs to up their game to ensure that the army quickly got all the weapons, equipment and military hardware it needed to fight in Ukraine.

* Ukraine will intensify diplomatic efforts in Africa, Latin America and Asia to take advantage of "colossal economic potential" and other international benefits, Zelensky said.