Swedish PM sets out further military aid package to Ukraine

Kuleba called on Sweden to provide the country with weapons such as howitzers and shells. "As long as the war continues, we will be asking for more weapons"," Kuleba told reporters.

"Every euro, every bullet, every shell matters."

Sweden's prime minister did not give details of the military package, but said it would be similar to previous aid which has included anti-tank weapons, personal protective equipment, and mine clearance equipment.

"We will continue to support Ukraine as long as the war is going on," Andersson said.