UK's Boris Johnson, in Kyiv, warns against 'flimsy' plan for talks with Russia

Johnson, who is due to leave office next month, spoke at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on his fourth trip to Ukraine this year as Ukraine celebrated 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union.

Johnson, whom Zelensky described as his "dear friend Boris", said it was vital that Europe keep up its military and economic support for Ukraine even as rising energy and food prices were causing some consumers pain.

"We also know that if we're paying in our energy bills for the evils of Vladimir Putin, the people of Ukraine are paying in their blood," Johnson said.

"And that's why we know we must stay the course. Because if Putin were to succeed, then no country on Russia's perimeter would be safe, and ... (that) would be a green light for every autocrat in the world that borders could be changed by force."