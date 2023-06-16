Heavy rains and floods trigger evacuations in Serbia and Bosnia

Days of torrential downpours have caused flooding in Serbia and Bosnia, forcing authorities to declare a state of emergency in many areas on Friday, with the rain not expected to let up for another day.

In Serbia, 1,300 rescuers and 22 boats were deployed to evacuate dozens of people in various locations, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Near the southwestern city of Kraljevo, a river tore away a bridge. In central Serbia, rescuers had to evacuate 12 people from their homes in Kragujevac due to the Lepenica river bursting its banks, said mayor Nikola Dasic, while 22 people were rescued from a village near the town of Jagodina.