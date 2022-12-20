Grim battle for Bakhmut may yield only pyrrhic victory for Russia

But with fierce fighting there since Aug 1, and Russian shelling since May, much of Bakhmut lies in ruins, while Ukrainian forces to the west have had ample time to build defensive lines nearby to fall back to.

"If Bakhmut had been captured when they started their attack in August then it would have been significant. But it's all about momentum," said Konrad Muzyka, a Polish military analyst.

He said Bakhmut's strategic value had been reduced by Ukraine's fortification of the surrounding area in the months that followed, making it hard for Russia to convert the city's capture, if it happens, into a broader breakthrough.

Still, the clash has taken on outsized significance on both sides because it is the main theatre of fighting as winter bites, major resources have been deployed and it is the first battle in months Russia appears to have a chance of winning.

Described as a "meat grinder" by commanders on both sides, some Russian, Ukrainian and Western experts liken the struggle to World War One, where Germany and Britain suffered huge losses in trench warfare for often scant territorial gain.

Igor Girkin, a Russian nationalist and former Federal Security Service officer who helped launch the original Donbas war in 2014 and is under U.S. sanctions, said this week he thought his own side's strategy in Bakhmut was "idiotic".

"What will happen next (after the potential Russian capture of Bakhmut)?" Girkin mused in a video, adding the Ukrainians would merely fall back to a second defensive line while continuing to build other defensive lines behind that one.

"It's chewing through the enemy's defences according to the World War One model," said Girkin, arguing that Moscow needed to change battlefield strategy and deploy its forces differently.

Michael Kofman, an expert on the Russian military at the US-based CNA think-tank, said Moscow appeared committed to the battle because of resources it had already spent rather than because of "sound strategy".

"The fighting for Bakhmut is not senseless, but strategically unsound (for Russia) given weak offensive potential and no prospect of breakthrough even if the city is captured," said Kofman.

'CONVICT TROOPS'

Neither side discloses the full extent of fatalities in Ukraine.

But Kyiv says Russia has been taking heavy losses and that many of those killed were convicts recruited by Moscow's Wagner private mercenary company.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner's founder, who is sanctioned in the West, has confirmed his men are fighting there.

The deal he offered convicts was to fight and be pardoned in six months or, if they joined up and deserted, face execution.