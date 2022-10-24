Russia hits Ukraine homes, evacuates Kherson, warns of escalation

Without providing evidence, Shoigu said Ukraine could escalate by using a "dirty bomb" - conventional explosives laced with radioactive material. Ukraine does not possess nuclear weapons, while Russia has said it could protect Russian territory with its nuclear arsenal.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba rejected the allegation, calling it "absurd" and "dangerous". He added: "Russians often accuse others of what they plan themselves."

The White House National Security Council also rejected Shoigu's claims. "The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation," a statement from the Council said.

CHANNELS OF COMMUNICATION

In his nightly video message, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said only Russia was capable of using nuclear weapons in Europe, and Shoigu's "telephone carousel" made matters clear.

"Everyone understands full well," Zelensky said. "They understand who is the source of all the dirty things imaginable in this war."

A Russian missile strike on Sunday wiped out the top floor of an apartment block in Mykolaiv, sending shrapnel and debris across a plaza and into neighbouring buildings, smashing windows and cracking walls. Cars were crushed under rubble, witnesses say. No fatalities were recorded.

"After the first blast, I tried to get out, but the door was stuck. After a minute or two, there was a second loud blast. Our door was blown into the corridor," said Oleksandr Mezinov, 50, who was woken from his bed by the blasts.

