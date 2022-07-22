UN-led deal to ensure safe export of Ukraine's grain

TIME FRAME

The deal is valid for 120 days and the United Nations expects it to be renewed unless the war has ended by then. Work is to get underway immediately to establish inspection teams and staff a Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul overseen by members of all four parties to the agreement.

Ukrainian ports require about 10 days to prepare, so it will take a few weeks before vessels are moving in and out. "We are looking at a very quick rate of implementation," the official said.

Negotiations began in April when UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised the idea in separate meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.

SAFE PASSAGE

The deal ensures safe passage in and out of Odesa and two other Ukrainian ports in what the official called a "de facto ceasefire" for the ships and facilities covered.

Though Ukraine has mined the nearby waters as part of its war defences, there is no further need for de-mining. Rather, Ukrainian pilots will guide the ships along safe channels in its territorial waters, with a minesweeper vessel on hand as needed but no military escorts.

Monitored by the JCC, the ships then transit the Black Sea to Turkey's Bosphorus strait and off to world markets.

All sides have agreed there will be no attacks on these entities. If a prohibited activity is observed, it will be the task of the JCC "to resolve it", the official said without elaborating.