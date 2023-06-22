    বাংলা

    Risk of mosquito-borne diseases rising in Europe: health agency

    The World Health Organization warned about a potential further rise in infections due to the El Nino weather event

    Reuters
    Published : 22 June 2023, 11:20 AM
    Updated : 22 June 2023, 11:20 AM

    Europe recorded almost as many locally caught cases of dengue in 2022 as it had over the previous 11 years, new figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) show.

    There were 71 cases of the disease - which generally causes fever and muscle pain but can be more severe and even sometimes fatal - last year, mainly in France. Between 2010 and 2021, there were 74 cases.

    The health agency warned at a press conference on Thursday there is an increasing risk of a number of mosquito-borne diseases in the European region, including dengue, zika, chikungunya and West Nile virus, linked to the changing climate and the spread of mosquitoes carrying the viruses.

    “If this continues, we can expect to see more cases and possibly deaths from diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and West Nile fever," said Andrea Ammon, ECDC director. "Efforts need to focus on ways to control mosquito populations, enhancing surveillance and enforcing personal protective measures.”

    The agency said that the mosquito species Aedes albopictus, which spreads chikungunya and dengue, was moving further north and west in Europe. Aedes aegypti, which spreads diseases including dengue, yellow fever and chikungunya, became established in Cyprus last year and could make further inroads, it said.

    While the rates of some mosquito-borne diseases in Europe have not risen dramatically in recent years or even fallen slightly, such as malaria and zika, others have seen a "striking" rise, particularly dengue, the ECDC said.

    Dengue rates are rising globally. This year, the disease was found in the Sudanese capital for the first time, and Peru recently declared a state of emergency in most regions due to a surge in cases.

    The World Health Organization warned on Wednesday about a potential further rise in infections due to the El Nino weather event impacting weather patterns worldwide.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - DFB Cup - Final - RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - June 3, 2023 RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku celebrates their second goal REUTERS
    Chelsea sign French forward Nkunku on six-year deal
    Chelsea did not reveal the financial details of the deal, but British media said it was close to 60 million pounds
    A Union Jack flag flies at Brandenburg Gate, in Berlin, Germany, March 29, 2023.
    Brexit an 'economic disaster' for UK and German trade: DIHK
    Britain voted on June 23, 2016, to exit the European Union and it left the EU's single market at the start of 2021
    Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Germany, Jun 19, 2023.
    China's premier tells German CEOs biggest risk is lack of cooperation
    The trip of Li Qiang comes as the European Union seeks to reduce its dependence on China
    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz holds a document during a press conference on the day the cabinet presents the national security strategy at the House of 'Bundespressekonferenz' in Berlin, Germany June 14, 2023.
    Germany calls China a growing threat
    Analysts noted it does not prioritise which threats to fight or contain any major surprises

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp