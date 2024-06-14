Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 14, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Super-rich may quit UK over Labour plans for inheritance taxes on trusts

Critics say the proposed changes could do Britain's lukewarm economy more harm than good, making the country a less attractive place for the world's wealthy to live and invest in

Super-rich may quit UK over Labour plans for inheritance taxes on
Shadow Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood poses for a photograph with Britain's Labour Party election manifesto ahead of its launch in Manchester, Britain, June 13, 2024. REUTERS

>> Sinead Cruise, Reuters

Published : 14 Jun 2024, 01:33 PM

Updated : 14 Jun 2024, 01:33 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Read More
3 die in Tangail road crash
3 die in Tangail road crash
China to dominate final day of G7
China to dominate final day of G7
G7 agrees on deal to support Ukraine with Russian assets
G7 agrees on deal to support Ukraine with Russian assets
15 km-long tailback as truck overturns on Dhaka-Tangail Highway
15 km-long tailback as truck overturns on Dhaka-Tangail Highway
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More