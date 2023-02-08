Ukraine's Zelensky to visit UK to meet PM Sunak

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Britain on Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Sunak's office said, the first such trip since Russia sent its troops into Ukraine in February last year.

Zelenskiy will visit Ukrainian troops currently training in Britain and address the British parliament, the statement said.

Sunak's office announced plans to expand training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to sea and air - including fighter jet pilots and marines - and accelerate the supply of military equipment.

The training would ensure pilots are able to fly sophisticated NATO-standard fighter jets in the future, the statement said.