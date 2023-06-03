Russia says four killed by Ukrainian artillery fire on border regions

Gladkov later said two people had been killed and six injured when rockets hit the town of Sobolevka, 125 km to the southeast of the first incident. The victims had been standing outside close to residential buildings, he said.

Sobolevka is 14 km from the border with Ukraine. Russian officials have in recent days reported intensified attacks from northern Ukraine.

Pro-Ukrainian forces have repeatedly shelled the town of Shebekino over the last week, Russian officials said. All road and rail travel in the district had been suspended until June 30, Gladkov said.

More than 2,500 people were being evacuated from the Shebekino area, he said, given that it was not safe to be there.

The governor of the Bryansk region, north of Belgorod, said four homes had been damaged by shelling, while the head of neighbouring Kursk region said some buildings had been damaged in an overnight drone attack.