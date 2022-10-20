Putin boosts Russia's war footing with troops on back foot in Ukraine

Staff at Kherson's Russian-backed administration were also being relocated to the left bank of the Dnipro, he said, although he said Russia had the resources to hold the city and even counter-attack if necessary.

Eight months after being invaded, Ukraine is pressing major counter-offensives in the east and south to try to take as much territory as it can before winter after routing Russian forces in some areas.

Russian forces near Kherson have been driven back by 20-30 km (13-20 miles) in the last few weeks and risk being pinned against the western bank of the 2,200-km (1,370-mile) Dnipro, which bisects Ukraine.

In televised remarks to his Security Council, Putin boosted the powers of Russia's regional governors and ordered the creation of a coordinating council under Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to support his "special military operation".

He said the "entire system of state administration", not only the specialised security agencies, must be geared to back up the Ukraine effort.

It was unclear what the immediate impact of Putin's declaration of martial law would be, beyond much tighter security measures in Kherson and the other three regions.