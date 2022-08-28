Ukraine on edge as shellfire resounds around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Shellfire at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine fuelled fears of major disaster as both sides kept blaming the other, while Russian forces targeted towns on the far side of the river from Europe's largest atomic plant.

Despite the danger, officials from the United Nations nuclear watchdog were still waiting for clearance to visit the plant on the southern front line of the war.

Standing beside a crater at a school that had been largely reduced to rubble, the governor of Zaporizhzhia region, Oleksandr Starukh, told Ukrainian television people were being informed how to apply iodine in case of a radiation leak.

He was speaking in the city of Zaporizhzhia, two hours drive from the plant, which sits along the vast Kakhovka reservoir on the Dnipro river.

Russian forces seized the plant since early March soon after invading Ukraine, while Ukrainian staff continue to operate it. In recent weeks both countries have traded blame for shelling near the plant.

Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said Russian troops again shelled the grounds of the complex in the last 24 hours. "The damage is currently being ascertained," Energoatom wrote in a statement on Telegram.