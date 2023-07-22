Crimea bridge is legitimate military target, Zelensky says

The road and rail bridge, built by Russia and brought into service in 2018 was "not just a logistical road", said Zelensky, speaking by video link to the Aspen security conference in the United States.

"This is the route used to feed the war with ammunition and this is being done on a daily basis. And it militarises the Crimean peninsula," Zelensky said in comments heard through an interpreter.

"For us, this is understandably an enemy facility built outside international laws and all applicable norms. So, understandably, this is a target for us. And a target that is bringing war, not peace, has to be neutralised."

Zelensky, answering questions from a moderator, denied any link between the attack and Russia's withdrawal this week from a UN-backed deal to export grain from Ukrainian ports.

Russia, he said, had hindered the operation of the grain corridor from the very start.

"And later, they took this situation around the Crimea bridge, using it just as an example," he said. "If not the Crimea bridge, they would have found another example, another reason."

The Ukrainian military's long-anticipated counteroffensive, launched last month, had taken time to prepare as Russian occupying forces had set up several defensive lines and extensively mined Ukrainian territory, Zelensky said.