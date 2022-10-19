'Kamikaze drones': what are the weapons Russia is using in Ukraine?

The defence ministry identified the device as an Iranian-made Shahed-136, posting images of what appeared to be parts of a destroyed drone with "Geran-2" written on the side in Russian. The wingtip appeared to match that of a Shahed-136.

Russia initially used the drones to attack Ukrainian military hardware on the front lines, but in the second half of September it began using them for attacks on infrastructure in Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions, according to army data.

The first massive use of the drones on the Ukrainian capital followed on Oct 17.

The drones that Kyiv says are the Shahed-136 devices have a wingspan of 2.5 metres and a mass of 200 kg carrying a 40-kg warhead, and fly at a cruise speed of 120 km/h, Ukraine's air force spokesperson, Yuriy Ihnat, says.

"They can fly in bunches. On the radar, it is one mark, and in that mark there are actually five (drones)," Ihnat said. "Unfortunately, it is not possible to hit 100% (of them) because the target is difficult and small in size."

He has said the drones claim to have a range of 2,500 km but can actually fly no more than 1,000 km because of fuel limitations and their size.

Ukraine says it needs better air defences to handle the drones including anti-aircraft guns and large-calibre machine gun systems. On Tuesday, it said Kyiv would send an official note to Israel seeking immediate air defence supplies and cooperation in the sector.