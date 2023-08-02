Greece offers free holiday to tourists who fled Rhodes fires

Greece said on Wednesday it will offer a week-long free stay on Rhodes in 2024 to tourists whose vacation was cut short by wildfires that burned for days on the island in July, damaging homes and hotels and forcing thousands to evacuate.

Tourism is the main driver of Greece's economy which emerged from a debt crisis in 2018, and Rhodes, the ninth-largest island in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, is a popular holiday spot.

The blaze broke out on July 18 in central Rhodes and fanned by strong winds, the flames spread to the eastern and southern coast, an area with many beach resorts. Greece said it carried out the largest evacuation ever undertaken in the country.