Dutch city of The Hague seeks exemption from EU sanctions against Russia

The Dutch city of The Hague on Thursday said it would ask for a temporary exemption of EU sanctions against Russia, as it struggles to find a replacement for its contract with Russian gas supplier Gazprom in time.

Sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine order governments and other public bodies to end existing contracts with Russian companies by October 10.

For The Hague, this means it has to find a new supplier of gas to replace its existing agreement with Gazprom.