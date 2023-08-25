On a charred migrant trail, Greek firefighters find 18 bodies

In the charred Greek landscape close to the border with Turkey, a group of blackened corpses lay amid the ashes of what was once a lush forest that offered migrants the perfect cover to cross into the European Union. Two of the 18 dead were children.

The group of presumed migrants were found near the village of Avantas in northeastern Greece where a fierce wildfire swept with devastating speed, one of hundreds across the country fuelled by high temperatures and whipped up by gale force winds.

One group of seven to eight bodies were found huddled together in what appeared to be a final embrace. Others were buried in the wreckage of a shelter destroyed by the flames.

"They realised, at the last moment, that the end was coming," said Pavlos Pavlidis, the coroner called to the scene on Tuesday to examine the bodies that have been burned beyond recognition. "It was a desperate attempt to protect themselves."

A little more than two months after hundreds of migrants perished at sea off Greece trying to reach Europe from Libya, another group taking what had appeared to be a safer route were stopped not by a rickety boat but by the fierce force of nature.