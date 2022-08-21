Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Ukrainians to be vigilant ahead of Independence Day on Wednesday, which also marks six months since Russia's invasion, as fresh blasts hit Crimea and a missile wounded 12 civilians near a nuclear power plant in the south.

FIGHTING

* Four children were among the wounded in the missile strike in Voznesensk, 30 km (20 miles) from the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant, said the governor of the Mykolaiv region.

* A drone struck a building in a "failed" strike near the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Russian-annexed Crimea, said the Moscow-appointed governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev.

* In the eastern region of Donbas, Russian forces have approached the outskirts of the town of Bakhmut but have not broken into the built-up area, Britain's defence ministry said.

* Russia's defence ministry accused Ukraine of poisoning some of its servicemen in the Russian-controlled part of the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia in late July. An adviser to Ukraine's interior ministry said Russian forces may have eaten expired canned meat.

* Reuters could not independently the confirm battlefield reports.