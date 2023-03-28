UK's William Hill given record $24 million fine for gambling failures

Britain's Gambling Commission has handed a 19.2 million pound ($23.7 million) fine to the William Hill betting group, the biggest penalty ever issued by the regulator, after it failed to protect consumers and stop money laundering.

The regulator said the issues at the three companies in the William Hill group, itself owned by online gaming and betting operator 888, were so "widespread and alarming" that it seriously considered suspending the firm's licence.

But Gambling Commission Chief Executive Andrew Rhodes said the company was allowed to continue to operate after it recognised its failings and worked to implement improvements quickly.