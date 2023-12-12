Nuclear warnings serve Putin's purpose as he bids for new term

The prospect of six more years in power for Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to mean no let-up in nuclear tensions with the United States, as time runs out on the last remaining treaty that limits the number of warheads each side can deploy.

Putin has boasted since launching his 2022 invasion of Ukraine that Russia has the world's most advanced nuclear arms and said it could wipe out any aggressor.

On Monday, three days after announcing he would stand for re-election in March, he presided at a flag-raising ceremony for two new submarines including the Emperor Alexander III, which last month tested a nuclear-capable Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile.

While denying that Moscow is "brandishing" nuclear weapons and resisting calls to adopt a more aggressive doctrine on their possible use, he has placed his nuclear forces on raised alert and announced the deployment of tactical nuclear missiles in Belarus, his neighbour and ally.